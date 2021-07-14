Michael R. Splinter Sells 5,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NYSE:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NYSE:NDAQ) Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00.
NDAQ traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $177.52. 9,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,153. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $181.00.
