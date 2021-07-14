Michael R. Egeck Sells 28,164 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $755,076.84.

Shares of NYSE LESL traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,043. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

