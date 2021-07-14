Michael R. Dumais Sells 6,000 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $533,880.00.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.33. 4,587,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,729,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $164,570,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $121,743,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.