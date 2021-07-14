MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NYSE:MGPI) Director Sells $280,875.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NYSE:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $280,875.00.

MGP Ingredients stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 91,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,172. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

