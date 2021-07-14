MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NYSE:MGPI) Director Sells $280,875.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NYSE:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $280,875.00.
MGP Ingredients stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 91,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,172. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.
MGP Ingredients Company Profile
