Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on MX. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$61.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$42.18 on Wednesday. Methanex has a one year low of C$24.44 and a one year high of C$62.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.6499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.30%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

