Meridian Network Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $450,370.20 and approximately $54,334.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00219982 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001307 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.35 or 0.00807494 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

