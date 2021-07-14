Merewether Investment Management LP Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Merewether Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,273 shares during the quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,649,000 after acquiring an additional 83,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 688,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.00. The stock had a trading volume of 62,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,541. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.87 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.83.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

