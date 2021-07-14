Merewether Investment Management LP Buys 331,329 Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) by 129.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 586,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,329 shares during the quarter. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance accounts for approximately 1.8% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance were worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPGY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 47.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 78.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth $2,836,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,282. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.01. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 23,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $317,458.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.