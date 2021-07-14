Menard Financial Group LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,961,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 39.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $378.39 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 117.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of -1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.87.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $845,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,438 shares of company stock valued at $82,033,005 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

