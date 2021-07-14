Melon Trading 3.3% Higher This Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Melon coin can currently be bought for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.72 or 0.00854134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Melon Profile

MLN is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

