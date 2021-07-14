MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.56.
TSE MEG traded down C$0.27 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,278. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.31.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.