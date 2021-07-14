MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.56.

TSE MEG traded down C$0.27 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,278. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.31.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.3599999 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

