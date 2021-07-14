MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director Purchases C$87,780.00 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded down C$0.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,811. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. ATB Capital raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.56.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

