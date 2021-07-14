MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director Purchases C$87,780.00 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.
Shares of TSE:MEG traded down C$0.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,811. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
