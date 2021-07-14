Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Short Interest Update

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
MVRBF opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98. Medivir AB has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.83.
About Medivir AB (publ)
