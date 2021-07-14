Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $35,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 212,806 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

MPW stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

