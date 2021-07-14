MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -235.50.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 22,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $827,842.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,378 shares in the company, valued at $626,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Eugene Nonko sold 2,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,214 shares of company stock worth $16,992,993.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.