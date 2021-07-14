MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 668.7% from the June 15th total of 307,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MDC Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MDC Partners by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 85,134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC Partners stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,569. The stock has a market cap of $394.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.78. MDC Partners has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.59 million for the quarter.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

