McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.70% of McGrath RentCorp worth $33,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

MGRC stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $87.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.61.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.