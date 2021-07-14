McEwen Mining’s (MUX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MUX. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE MUX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,569. The stock has a market cap of $557.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 65.9% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 108.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

