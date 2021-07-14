Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Short Interest Update

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, an increase of 926.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,287,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAXD remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. 12,927,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,237,609. Max Sound has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About Max Sound

Max Sound Corporation focuses on developing and launching audio technology software. It sells and license products and services based on its MAX-D HD Audio Technology. The company licenses its MAX-D Mobile Voice that provides clean and intelligible voice call over a standard mobile line without increasing file size and eliminates the need for special codecs.

