MAX Exchange Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $539,004.68 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $539,004.68 and approximately $39,352.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

