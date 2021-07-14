MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price target trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.10.

Shares of MAV opened at C$3.90 on Tuesday. MAV Beauty Brands has a 52 week low of C$2.13 and a 52 week high of C$7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.00 million and a P/E ratio of 19.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.23.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$36.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

