Matthew E. Rubel Sells 4,768 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NYSE:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NYSE:JYNT) Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76.

Shares of JYNT stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $86.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,904. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

