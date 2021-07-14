Matthew Briers Sells 199,990 Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE) Stock

Wise plc (LON:WISE) insider Matthew Briers sold 199,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.54), for a total transaction of £1,919,904 ($2,508,366.87).
Shares of LON WISE opened at GBX 965 ($12.61) on Wednesday. Wise plc has a 1-year low of GBX 796 ($10.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,029.80 ($13.45).
Wise Company Profile
