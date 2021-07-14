Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 168,814 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Mastercard worth $207,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,951,000 after purchasing an additional 122,067 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.71. 109,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.15. The company has a market capitalization of $384.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $6,280,600. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie upped their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

