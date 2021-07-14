Marvell Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MRVL) CEO Sells $853,200.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRVL opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

