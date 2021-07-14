Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $163.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been benefitting from continuous focus on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and loyalty program. Also, the company is witnessing improvement in occupancy and new bookings in Mainland China. Additionally, businesses are picking up. Moving ahead, the company plans to strengthen presence outside the United States, especially in Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 7 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Owing to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company has not provided earnings and RevPAR guidance for 2021. It has also suspended its share repurchase and dividend payments until further notice.”

MAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.35.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $138.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

