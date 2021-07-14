Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 978 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.30.

Shares of CAT opened at $215.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $129.23 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

