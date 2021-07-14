Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 707,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,755,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $293.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.82. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.62 and a twelve month high of $295.62.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

