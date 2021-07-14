Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE HDB opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.