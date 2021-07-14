Marketing Services S.A.S Total Sells 795,905 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NYSE:CLNE) Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NYSE:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 795,905 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $9,248,416.10. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A.S Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $4,065,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 348,937 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,798,474.74.

On Friday, May 28th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 532,239 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,289,846.34.

On Friday, June 4th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 534,831 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $4,973,928.30.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 1,249,813 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $12,635,609.43.

On Thursday, June 10th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 1,417,486 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $17,321,678.92.

NYSE CLNE opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

