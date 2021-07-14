MarketAxess (MKTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $459.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $498.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.00.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

