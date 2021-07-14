Mark A. Finestone Sells 7,900 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $22.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,580.21. 3,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,381. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,462.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,585.31.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.