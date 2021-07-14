Marion Mccourt Sells 1,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.65, for a total value of $511,650.00.

Shares of NYSE REGN traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $577.01. The company had a trading volume of 446,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,147. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

