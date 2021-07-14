Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,314,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916,000 shares during the period. Ovintiv comprises about 4.5% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $31,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OVV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.26.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. 18,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.91. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

