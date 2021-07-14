Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $224.08 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.61. The company has a market capitalization of $155.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.