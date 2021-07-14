Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $406,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,677.8% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

