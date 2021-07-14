Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $208.19 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.09 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.05. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

