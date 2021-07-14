Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 368 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 615,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,182,000 after acquiring an additional 262,376 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 903,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,770,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 84.2% during the first quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 147,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,886.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $392,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,759. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

