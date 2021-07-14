Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 486 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAWZ opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76.

