Magnite, Inc. (NYSE:MGNI) Director Douglas S. Knopper Sells 10,200 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NYSE:MGNI) Director Douglas S. Knopper sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $334,458.00.

MGNI stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,923. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Get Magnite alerts:

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.