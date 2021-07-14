Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Sells $334,458.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Douglas S. Knopper sold 10,200 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $334,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MGNI traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 68,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,132. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $5,730,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Magnite by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at $541,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

