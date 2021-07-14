Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on M shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,414,000 after purchasing an additional 581,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Macy’s by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,148,000 after purchasing an additional 423,535 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.55. 9,956,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,528,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

