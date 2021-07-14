Lympo (LYM) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $8.12 million and $288,679.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00050886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.33 or 0.00813815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.