Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Position Cut by Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. lessened its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 53,800 shares during the period. Lyft accounts for approximately 4.4% of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $37,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $163,801,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $160,382,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 96.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,270 shares of company stock worth $11,345,205 in the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. boosted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Shares of LYFT traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.89. 94,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

