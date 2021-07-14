Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Shares of LYEL opened at $16.22 on Monday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.