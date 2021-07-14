Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Luxfer has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Luxfer stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $634.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

