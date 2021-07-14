Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 3,700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:LNEGY remained flat at $$38.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.