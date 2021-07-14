Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) & ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Critical Analysis

ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADOMANI and Luminar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI $620,000.00 170.69 -$4.39 million N/A N/A Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 482.10 -$362.30 million N/A N/A

ADOMANI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luminar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ADOMANI and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI -493.66% -30.55% -27.25% Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04%

Risk & Volatility

ADOMANI has a beta of 4.17, indicating that its stock price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ADOMANI and Luminar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADOMANI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63

ADOMANI presently has a consensus price target of $0.70, indicating a potential upside of 94.44%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus price target of $30.14, indicating a potential upside of 52.31%. Given ADOMANI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ADOMANI is more favorable than Luminar Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of ADOMANI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

