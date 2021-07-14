Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.28.

LULU stock opened at $370.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.95. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

