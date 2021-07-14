Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 75,053 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 75,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $1,660,922.89.

Mission Produce stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,256. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

